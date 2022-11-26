Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nothing is happening at Rushikonda: Gudivada Amarnath

Published: 26th November 2022 05:58 AM

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the criticism levelled by Opposition against the State government with regard to Rushikonda, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said there is no need for such unwarranted criticism with regard to Rushikonda as nothing is happening there.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kakinada on Friday, the minister said Rushikonda is a tourist place and the State government is constructing tourism infrastructure there. “What is wrong with it? Is there any need for politicising Rushikonda issue at all?”  Amarnath questioned.

Dismissing the criticism of opposition parties as heartburn out of jealousy, Amarnath said CPI national secretary K Narayana too might have visited Rushikonda to see what tourism department is constructing there.

“We have been telling from the beginning that anyone can visit the place. All we request the opposition is not to politicise it,” he said and accused the opposition of trying to obstruct development of Visakhapatnam. Ramanaidu Studio and IT SEZ had come up on hills only, he pointed out.

Ridiculing the criticism of CPI leaders, he said the CPI of late seems to have become Chandrababu Naidu Party of India. On Lokesh’s 4,000 km long padayatra, the minister said it will not mean anything even if the TDP leader walks 40,000 km as there is no chance for him to come to power.

