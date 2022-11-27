Democracy prevalent in India since Vedic age: Guv Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said people can never forget the contribution of the makers of the Constitution for giving them the principles on which we derive our freedom and equality to ensure harmony in the society.

The Governor, along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, participated in the 73rd Constitution Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Saturday. The programme commenced with the Governor and the Chief Minister offering floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar and Founding Fathers of the Constitution of India, followed by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution by the Governor and repeated by the audience.

The Governor said the Constitution Day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Bharat: Loktantra ki Janani’ (India: The Mother of Democracy) this year to highlight the fact that the concept of democracy was prevalent in the region since the time of the Vedas.

He said India, with all its plurality is today one of the world’s largest successfully working democracies as Indians are infused with the spirit of equality, and have had a loktantrika parampara since the ancient Vedic times.

He further said the Constitution empowers the citizens by protecting their rights and the citizens empower the Constitution by adhering to their duties.

He also mentioned the dynamic role played by India on the world stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine by counselling restraint and dialogue between the two countries, saying that it was not the era of wars.

Jagan said drawing inspiration from the Constitution, the State government has been striving for ensuring social justice to all by implementing various welfare schemes in a most transparent manner. He said the Indian Constitution was drafted by BR Ambedkar after studying the Constitutions of 80 countries.

Reiterating that the Constitution stands for the downtrodden, he said the government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections are benefited. Andhra Pradesh has stood as a role model for other States now. A 125-foot statue of Ambedkar will be unveiled in Vijayawada in April 2023, he said.

Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country which brought revolutionary changes in the society by establishing village/ ward secretariats, he said, adding that around 50% of nominated posts were allotted to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Highlighting the welfare schemes, Jagan said the government is also allotting house title deeds in the name of women and trying to eliminate discrimination in society. Around 70% of Cabinet ministers are BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. A BC leader was appointed as the Assembly Speaker, an SC as the chairman of the Legislative Council and a minority person as a Deputy Chairperson of the Council, he said.

