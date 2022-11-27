Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1.48 crore loans given to 128 former arrack sellers in East Godavari

Gradually, manufacturing of arrack came down, Madhavi Latha said and appreciated Venkataratnam, Durga and Venkatalakshmi.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector distributing loans to former arrack sellers | Express

By K Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari district administration on Saturday distributed loans worth Rs 1.47 crore to 128 people who gave up manufacturing and trading of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in a bid to help them reform their lives. After distributing cheques, Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha urged the people to not restart the illegal business.

G Venkataratnam, Seelam Durga and A Venkatalakshmi from the district were once known for manufacturing illicit arrack and transporting it to other regions. Their livelihood was dependent on it.
Although police arrested several people, there was no change among the villagers. The district administration then began conducting awareness programmes and counselled those involved in the trade of ID liquor. Gradually, manufacturing of arrack came down, Madhavi Latha said and appreciated Venkataratnam, Durga and Venkatalakshmi.

They have chosen the path to a reformed life, the collector said and explained that brewing of illicit liquor is spread across 240 villages. With the relentless efforts of police, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and excise department officials, people in 230 villages have turned a new leaf, ushering a new era in the district, the collector remarked. Banks and other lending agencies have come forward to provide loans to former arrack sellers.

District police superintendent Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy assured the villagers that the police department will extend support to those who are willing to quit arrack manufacturing. He also warned of invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act against people brewing ID liquor.

G Venkataratnam, a former arrack seller from Maddurulanka, recalled how disturbed his life was due to the illegal business. “I realised the mental agony I was suffering and finally gave up,” he said.
Seelam Durga thanked district administration for helping her come out of the past life. “For the future of my children, I bid adieu to arrack business,” she said.  DRDA project director S Subhashini and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Godavari
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp