Rs 1.48 crore loans given to 128 former arrack sellers in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari district administration on Saturday distributed loans worth Rs 1.47 crore to 128 people who gave up manufacturing and trading of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in a bid to help them reform their lives. After distributing cheques, Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha urged the people to not restart the illegal business.

G Venkataratnam, Seelam Durga and A Venkatalakshmi from the district were once known for manufacturing illicit arrack and transporting it to other regions. Their livelihood was dependent on it.

Although police arrested several people, there was no change among the villagers. The district administration then began conducting awareness programmes and counselled those involved in the trade of ID liquor. Gradually, manufacturing of arrack came down, Madhavi Latha said and appreciated Venkataratnam, Durga and Venkatalakshmi.

They have chosen the path to a reformed life, the collector said and explained that brewing of illicit liquor is spread across 240 villages. With the relentless efforts of police, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and excise department officials, people in 230 villages have turned a new leaf, ushering a new era in the district, the collector remarked. Banks and other lending agencies have come forward to provide loans to former arrack sellers.

District police superintendent Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy assured the villagers that the police department will extend support to those who are willing to quit arrack manufacturing. He also warned of invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act against people brewing ID liquor.

G Venkataratnam, a former arrack seller from Maddurulanka, recalled how disturbed his life was due to the illegal business. “I realised the mental agony I was suffering and finally gave up,” he said.

Seelam Durga thanked district administration for helping her come out of the past life. “For the future of my children, I bid adieu to arrack business,” she said. DRDA project director S Subhashini and others were present.

