YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case accused’s wife deposes in court

In her complaint, Tulasamma stated that there were several issues that could have influenced the murder, which included financial transactions, family disputes and extramarital affairs.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Devireddy Tulasamma, wife of Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, one of the accused in murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has asserted that her husband is innocent and not involved in the case. In her statement, recorded before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Pulivendula on Saturday, she expressed her reservations over the manner in which the CBI is going ahead with the case investigation. “Several issues pertaining to the case are being ignored,” she said.

Giving details of her statement and the private complaint she filed in Pulivendula court on February 21 this year, her counsel Ravindra Reddy told mediapersons in Kadapa that after recording her statement, the court posted the case hearing to December 24 for examining the witnesses in the case.

Ravindra Reddy said Tulasamma in her complaint had made Nareddi Raja Sekhar Reddy, Nareddi Siva Prakash Reddy, Komma Parameswara Reddy, M Ravindranath Reddy (BTech Ravi), YG Rajeswara Reddy and Neerugattu Prasad as the accused. She urged the court to direct the CBI to investigate their role in the murder case.

In her complaint, Tulasamma stated that there were several issues that could have influenced the murder, which included financial transactions, family disputes and extramarital affairs.

However, these issues were not taken into consideration by the CBI, she pointed out. Tulasamma said during SIT investigation, a different track was taken, while the CBI after getting one of the accused in the case turned approver is altogether going on a different track.

