Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC backward caste Sammelanam in Vijayawada on Dec 8

YSRC BC wing president and MLC Janga Krishnamurthy said Jagan had not just fulfilled the promises he made in the BC Declaration, but those which were not promised to Backward Classes.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC will organise BC Atmeeya Sammelanam in Vijayawada on December 8 as a thanksgiving to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is making every effort for the development of Backward Classes in the State. Jagan will be invited soon to attend the BC Sammelanam as a chief guest.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior BC leaders of YSRC met at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday to discuss the slew of welfare measures taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the economic uplift of BCs. “The YSRC government has set up 56 corporations for 139 BC castes and appointed 672 directors for them. Similarly, it has appointed 122 BCs to various corporations,” Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said.

The meeting will be organised to mark the completion of two years of setting up corporations. BC sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and members of nominated posts will participate in the meet.
“Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is making all efforts for the social, economic and political empowerment of BCs,” he said.

YSRC BC wing president and MLC Janga Krishnamurthy said Jagan had not just fulfilled the promises he made in the BC Declaration, but those which were not promised to Backward Classes. “The government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of total benefits,’’ he highlighted.

MP Margani Bharat said all the welfare schemes meant for BCs are being implemented in a transparent manner. “Our government is disbursing the benefit of welfare schemes at the click of a button. Can Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu tell what he did for the uplift of BCs during his tenure,’’ he asked.

YSRC GOVT DISBURSED Rs 1.76 LAKH CR TO PEOPLE: MLC
The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of funds. Jagan has fulfilled more than the promises in the BC Declaration, said MLC Janga Krishnamurthy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC backward caste
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp