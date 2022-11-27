YSRC backward caste Sammelanam in Vijayawada on Dec 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC will organise BC Atmeeya Sammelanam in Vijayawada on December 8 as a thanksgiving to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is making every effort for the development of Backward Classes in the State. Jagan will be invited soon to attend the BC Sammelanam as a chief guest.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior BC leaders of YSRC met at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday to discuss the slew of welfare measures taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the economic uplift of BCs. “The YSRC government has set up 56 corporations for 139 BC castes and appointed 672 directors for them. Similarly, it has appointed 122 BCs to various corporations,” Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said.

The meeting will be organised to mark the completion of two years of setting up corporations. BC sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and members of nominated posts will participate in the meet.

“Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is making all efforts for the social, economic and political empowerment of BCs,” he said.

YSRC BC wing president and MLC Janga Krishnamurthy said Jagan had not just fulfilled the promises he made in the BC Declaration, but those which were not promised to Backward Classes. “The government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of total benefits,’’ he highlighted.

MP Margani Bharat said all the welfare schemes meant for BCs are being implemented in a transparent manner. “Our government is disbursing the benefit of welfare schemes at the click of a button. Can Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu tell what he did for the uplift of BCs during his tenure,’’ he asked.

YSRC GOVT DISBURSED Rs 1.76 LAKH CR TO PEOPLE: MLC

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of funds. Jagan has fulfilled more than the promises in the BC Declaration, said MLC Janga Krishnamurthy

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC will organise BC Atmeeya Sammelanam in Vijayawada on December 8 as a thanksgiving to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is making every effort for the development of Backward Classes in the State. Jagan will be invited soon to attend the BC Sammelanam as a chief guest. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior BC leaders of YSRC met at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday to discuss the slew of welfare measures taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the economic uplift of BCs. “The YSRC government has set up 56 corporations for 139 BC castes and appointed 672 directors for them. Similarly, it has appointed 122 BCs to various corporations,” Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said. The meeting will be organised to mark the completion of two years of setting up corporations. BC sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and members of nominated posts will participate in the meet. “Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is making all efforts for the social, economic and political empowerment of BCs,” he said. YSRC BC wing president and MLC Janga Krishnamurthy said Jagan had not just fulfilled the promises he made in the BC Declaration, but those which were not promised to Backward Classes. “The government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of total benefits,’’ he highlighted. MP Margani Bharat said all the welfare schemes meant for BCs are being implemented in a transparent manner. “Our government is disbursing the benefit of welfare schemes at the click of a button. Can Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu tell what he did for the uplift of BCs during his tenure,’’ he asked. YSRC GOVT DISBURSED Rs 1.76 LAKH CR TO PEOPLE: MLC The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has disbursed Rs 1.76 lakh crore to people under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. Of the total, BCs have got 50% of funds. Jagan has fulfilled more than the promises in the BC Declaration, said MLC Janga Krishnamurthy