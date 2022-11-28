Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP will demolish YSRC in 2024 AP assembly polls: Pawan Kalyan

Reiterating that Jana Sena is a party of common people, he urged the people to support his party in 2024 polls for a better future for the State.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Jana Sena is a ‘Viplava Party’ (Revolutionary Party) and not a ‘Rowdy Sena’ as described by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it is YSRC, which is a ‘terrorist’ party. 

Attending a programme organised at his party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday for handing over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to the people who lost their property due to road widening works in Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal, Pawan launched a broadside against the ruling YSRC and called it a party with feudal mindset, displaying its haughtiness and arrogance of power.

Accusing YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of advising ‘murder politics’ to the party cadre, the Jana Sena chief said they would see how YSRC would retain power in 2024.  “Mr Sajjala, you can have me scolded or even attacked. Neither Jana Sena nor I will fear you. We will stand by people of Ippatam and face you legally. When we get power in 2024, we will give a befitting reply to you,” he asserted. 

The Jana Sena chief accused YSRC of shielding the assailants of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and wondered what could be said of a party which has leaders, who dismiss rape as a minor issue. “I do not need to rely on the Prime Minister to fight against YSRC. I will fight on my own,” he asserted and warned that Jana Sena would demolish YSRC politically like it razed down structures at Ippatam in the 2024 elections.

Reiterating that Jana Sena is a party of common people, he urged the people to support his party in 2024 polls for a better future for the State. “I promise you I will not take short cuts, indulge in corruption or allow it. I will not support dynastic politics, but only strive for people’s welfare,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party YSRC
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp