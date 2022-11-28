JSP will demolish YSRC in 2024 AP assembly polls: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Jana Sena is a ‘Viplava Party’ (Revolutionary Party) and not a ‘Rowdy Sena’ as described by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it is YSRC, which is a ‘terrorist’ party.

Attending a programme organised at his party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday for handing over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to the people who lost their property due to road widening works in Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal, Pawan launched a broadside against the ruling YSRC and called it a party with feudal mindset, displaying its haughtiness and arrogance of power.

Accusing YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of advising ‘murder politics’ to the party cadre, the Jana Sena chief said they would see how YSRC would retain power in 2024. “Mr Sajjala, you can have me scolded or even attacked. Neither Jana Sena nor I will fear you. We will stand by people of Ippatam and face you legally. When we get power in 2024, we will give a befitting reply to you,” he asserted.

The Jana Sena chief accused YSRC of shielding the assailants of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and wondered what could be said of a party which has leaders, who dismiss rape as a minor issue. “I do not need to rely on the Prime Minister to fight against YSRC. I will fight on my own,” he asserted and warned that Jana Sena would demolish YSRC politically like it razed down structures at Ippatam in the 2024 elections.

Reiterating that Jana Sena is a party of common people, he urged the people to support his party in 2024 polls for a better future for the State. “I promise you I will not take short cuts, indulge in corruption or allow it. I will not support dynastic politics, but only strive for people’s welfare,” he said.

