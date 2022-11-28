President Murmu may visit Vizag for Navy Day fete

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh in the first week of December. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year. Official sources said President Murmu may visit Visakhapatnam for the Navy Day celebrations and further attend a few official programmes in Tirupati.

The President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, would be attending the Navy Day fete, scheduled to be held on December 4, as the chief guest. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the event. Navy officials are coordinating with the district administration to make arrangements for the President’s visit to the City of Destiny.

After her Vizag tour, President Murmu may head to Tirupati, where she would lay stones for a few projects and inaugurate road projects executed by the Centre, officials said. Tirupati district administration has also started making arrangements for the President’s visit. On Sunday, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, along with the superintendent of police P Parameswara Reddy, visited the IIT campus at Yerpedu and inspected the premises.

