Home States Andhra Pradesh

President Murmu may visit Vizag for Navy Day fete

Navy officials are coordinating with the district administration to make arrangements for the President’s visit to the City of Destiny.

Published: 28th November 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

President of India Droupadi Murmu (File photo | PTI)

President of India Droupadi Murmu (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh in the first week of December. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year. Official sources said President Murmu may visit Visakhapatnam for the Navy Day celebrations and further attend a few official programmes in Tirupati. 

The President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, would be attending the Navy Day fete, scheduled to be held on December 4, as the chief guest. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the event. Navy officials are coordinating with the district administration to make arrangements for the President’s visit to the City of Destiny.

After her Vizag tour, President Murmu may head to Tirupati, where she would lay stones for a few projects and inaugurate road projects executed by the Centre, officials said. Tirupati district administration has also started making arrangements for the President’s visit. On Sunday, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, along with the superintendent of police P Parameswara Reddy, visited the IIT campus at Yerpedu and inspected the premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Visakhapatnam President of India
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp