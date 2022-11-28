Tank bund to come up in Tenali of Guntur district

Kavya Challa By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali, also known as Andhra’s Paris, in the Guntur district will soon have a tank bund like the one in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The project, taken up at a cost of `2 crores, was sanctioned a year ago. Funded by the municipality and the State government, it is being developed to beautify the town and provide a recreation spot for the people of the town. Officials are planning to complete the project by the end of 2023.

Officials of Tenali municipality said that they are planning to set up nearly 20 to 25 statues of various politicians. “A statue of Superstar Krishna would also be erected as he hails from the same mandal,” said Tenali MLA Annabattula Shiva Kumar. While works for 18 statues have begun, the remaining will be constructed soon.

Although the officials have not announced any name for the project, locals are calling it tank bund or Tenali bund.“The works for the tank bund are progressing and we need to execute some remodelling works, apart from repairing the roads,’’ Tenali Municipal Commissioner M Jaswanth Rao told TNIE. Telani which is renowned for its art and culture will be more beautiful with the new look after the completion of the tank bund works.

Setting up statues to give a new look

Tenali municipality officials are planning to set up nearly 20 to 25 statues of various politicians including a statue of Super Star Krishna who hails from the same mandal.

GUNTUR: Tenali, also known as Andhra’s Paris, in the Guntur district will soon have a tank bund like the one in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The project, taken up at a cost of `2 crores, was sanctioned a year ago. Funded by the municipality and the State government, it is being developed to beautify the town and provide a recreation spot for the people of the town. Officials are planning to complete the project by the end of 2023. Officials of Tenali municipality said that they are planning to set up nearly 20 to 25 statues of various politicians. “A statue of Superstar Krishna would also be erected as he hails from the same mandal,” said Tenali MLA Annabattula Shiva Kumar. While works for 18 statues have begun, the remaining will be constructed soon. Although the officials have not announced any name for the project, locals are calling it tank bund or Tenali bund.“The works for the tank bund are progressing and we need to execute some remodelling works, apart from repairing the roads,’’ Tenali Municipal Commissioner M Jaswanth Rao told TNIE. Telani which is renowned for its art and culture will be more beautiful with the new look after the completion of the tank bund works. Setting up statues to give a new look Tenali municipality officials are planning to set up nearly 20 to 25 statues of various politicians including a statue of Super Star Krishna who hails from the same mandal.