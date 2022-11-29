Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Jal Jeevan Mission works to gain pace in Bapatla

The works of the project were halted due to the reorganization of districts but the government has set up the target to finish the project by March 2024.

Published: 29th November 2022

Jal jeevan

A representational image of a hoarding of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Assamese language put up in Barak Valley (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Jal Jeevan Mission works to gain pace in Bapatla district as the officials are all set to finish the works by March 2024.

In order to provide safe drinking water to the households in the rural district, the government has approved as many as 697 works and allotted Rs 382.34 crore.

Out of which, Rs 73.21 crore was allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crore for 251 works in Repalle, and Rs 21.02 crore for 52 works in Vemuru are allotted.

The works of the project were halted due to the reorganization of districts but the government has set up the target to finish the project by March 2024. The officials resumed the works to complete the project before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Collector Vijaya Krishnan opined that this project will enable the safe and sufficient supply of drinking water, to all 1.64 households in the rural district and it will also solve all the drinking water problems.

She conducted a review meeting recently and inspected progress of works. She gave necessary instructions to Rural Water Supply, and Engineering departments officials. She directed them to finish the laying of pipeline works in the villages on a war footing and speed up the works. The officials should review the works constituency-wise regularly and identify the issues to complete project in time, she added.

