Andhra: One arrested for bid to kill TDP leader in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Balaji Nagar police arrested GNV Rajasekhar Reddy (29) of BV Nagar on a charge of attempting to kill TDP Nellore city incharge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy with his car on Saturday evening.Disclosing the case details to the media on Sunday, Nellore city DSP D Srinivasa Reddy said there was a personal rivalry between Rajasekhar and Kotamreddy’s son K Prajaisena Reddy when they were studying medicine.

On Saturday evening, Rajasekhar trespassed into the house of Kotamreddy and entered into a heated argument with the inmates. Later, Rajasekhar hit Kotamreddy with his car in front of the latter’s house. Kotamreddy suffered leg injuries in the attack. The accused was not in an inebriated condition when he attacked the TDP leader. The attack was in no way related to politics, the DSP asserted.

Reacting to the attack, Nellore city MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav refuted the TDP allegations against him. The YSRC MLA alleged that the TDP was trying to defame him by dragging him into the attack on Kotamreddy though was he was in no way related to it. He alleged that TDP State president K Atchannaidu and MLC Nara Lokesh levelled baseless allegation against him that he was involved in the attack.

