Andhra Pradesh : State receives 14 energy efficient projects at Investment Bazaar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received the highest number of energy efficiency projects during the one-day Investment Bazaar conducted on November 23 at Visakhapatnam, according to a report released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in New Delhi on Monday.

It may be noted that Vizag was the first city in the country were an investment bazaar was organised where investors had come forward to take assistance from BEE facilitation centre to provide/facilitate loans to industries to set up energy efficiency projects.

The report was released at the launch of IT portal ADEETIE (Assistance in deploying energy efficient technologies in Industries and Establishments). BEE deputy director general Ashok Kumar, along with director Vineeta Kanwal, disclosed the list of projects identified by the facilitation centre and announced that AP has identified the maximum energy efficiency projects in the country.

Elaborating, Kumar said, “The BEE facilitation centre has identified 73 projects in various States so far which have an outlay of over Rs 2,500 crore. AP stood first with 14 energy efficiency projects in sectors of cement, iron and steel, power plants, fertilizers, etc., that cost more than Rs 400 crore.” Lauding the efforts of all States in identifying energy efficiency financing projects and taking constructive steps to make them successful, he said AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has become a role model in the country among State Designated Agencies by developing its own plans and models of energy efficiency like IoT technology with the support of BEE. He shared a copy of the report along with proposed investments with APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy.

Vineeta Kanwal explained that based on availability of technical details, facilitation centre has evaluated projects received and till date recommended 45 projects for EE (energy efficiency) financing to 22 registered financial institutions, particularly public sector undertaking banks, including Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

These projects will result in implementation of 125 EE technology measures with an estimated cost of Rs 2,218 cr in the country, leading to annual savings of 67,05,945 MWh (megawatt Hour) of electrical energy, 49,078 MT (metric tonnes) of coal, 2,56,40,000 SCM(standard cubic metres) of natural gas, approximately 95,000 litre of high speed diesel, and thus help to mitigate over 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Rs 3,800 cr for last few years with reduction of 4.76 million tonnes of CO2.

