Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh : State receives 14 energy efficient projects at Investment Bazaar

These projects will result in implementation of 125 EE technology measures with an estimated cost of Rs 2,218 cr in the country.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh has received the highest number of energy efficiency projects during the one-day Investment Bazaar conducted on November 23 at Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

Andhra Pradesh has received the highest number of energy efficiency projects during the one-day Investment Bazaar conducted on November 23 at Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has received the highest number of energy efficiency projects during the one-day Investment Bazaar conducted on November 23 at Visakhapatnam, according to a report released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in New Delhi on Monday.

It may be noted that Vizag was the first city in the country were an investment bazaar was organised where investors had come forward to take assistance from BEE facilitation centre to provide/facilitate loans to industries to set up energy efficiency projects.   

The report was released at the launch of IT portal ADEETIE (Assistance in deploying energy efficient technologies in Industries and Establishments). BEE deputy director general Ashok Kumar, along with director Vineeta Kanwal, disclosed the list of projects identified by the facilitation centre and announced that AP has identified the maximum energy efficiency projects in the country.

Elaborating, Kumar said, “The BEE facilitation centre has identified 73 projects in various States so far which have an outlay of over Rs 2,500 crore. AP stood first with 14 energy efficiency projects in sectors of cement, iron and steel, power plants, fertilizers, etc., that cost more than Rs 400 crore.”  Lauding the efforts of all States in identifying energy efficiency financing projects and taking constructive steps to make them successful, he said AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has become a role model in the country among State Designated Agencies by developing its own plans and models of energy efficiency like IoT technology with the support of BEE. He shared a copy of the report along with proposed investments with APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy.

Vineeta Kanwal explained that based on availability of technical details, facilitation centre has evaluated projects received and till date recommended 45 projects for EE (energy efficiency) financing to 22 registered financial institutions, particularly public sector undertaking banks, including Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

These projects will result in implementation of 125 EE technology measures with an estimated cost of Rs 2,218 cr in the country, leading to annual savings of 67,05,945 MWh (megawatt Hour) of electrical energy, 49,078 MT (metric tonnes) of coal, 2,56,40,000 SCM(standard cubic metres) of natural gas, approximately 95,000 litre of high speed diesel, and thus help to mitigate over 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Rs 3,800 cr for last few years with reduction of 4.76 million tonnes of CO2.

ENERGY EFFICIENT PROJS TO MITIGATE 6.2 MN TONNES OF CO2 EMISSIONS
These projects will result in implementation of 125 EE technology measures with an estimated cost of Rs 2,218 cr in the country, leading to annual savings of 67,05,945 MWh (megawatt Hour) of electrical energy, 49,078 MT (metric tonnes) of coal, 2,56,40,000 SCM(standard cubic metres) of natural gas, approximately 95,000 litre of high speed diesel, and thus help to mitigate over 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency Visakhapatnam one-day Investment Bazaar
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp