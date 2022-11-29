Andhra Pradesh: Increase awareness on cyber frauds: Bapatla SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal on Sunday conducted an awareness meeting on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) frauds at his camp office in the city. People should be cautious while sharing their ATM pin number and OTP while doing UPI transactions and online banking, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.The district police have decided to increase awareness among the people after receiving several complaints, on online banking frauds as well as cyber crimes, he said.

He stated that the crimes increased after digital payments came into usage. He suggested people not to share their pin numbers or other bank details to anyone. He suggested to contact the particular bank officials for any doubts.SP instructed the officials to conduct awareness programmes to educate people on the measures to prevent such crimes and also on National Cyber crime reporting portals.

GUNTUR: Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal on Sunday conducted an awareness meeting on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) frauds at his camp office in the city. People should be cautious while sharing their ATM pin number and OTP while doing UPI transactions and online banking, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.The district police have decided to increase awareness among the people after receiving several complaints, on online banking frauds as well as cyber crimes, he said. He stated that the crimes increased after digital payments came into usage. He suggested people not to share their pin numbers or other bank details to anyone. He suggested to contact the particular bank officials for any doubts.SP instructed the officials to conduct awareness programmes to educate people on the measures to prevent such crimes and also on National Cyber crime reporting portals.