By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The YSRC leadership is concentrating on Rayalaseema, particularly on undivided Kurnool, after the success of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshows in the district.

On Monday, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna held a review meeting with the party rank and firel.

He is planning to hold a massive rally to counter the effect of Naidu’s roadshow. Rayalaseema activists will organise the rally on December 5 demanding that Kurnool be made judicial capital.

KURNOOL: The YSRC leadership is concentrating on Rayalaseema, particularly on undivided Kurnool, after the success of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshows in the district. On Monday, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna held a review meeting with the party rank and firel. He is planning to hold a massive rally to counter the effect of Naidu’s roadshow. Rayalaseema activists will organise the rally on December 5 demanding that Kurnool be made judicial capital.