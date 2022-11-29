Dinakar demands CBI probe into rice exports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar on Monday demanded a probe by the CBI into the allegations of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice being recycled and exported abroad. “The largest quantity of rice in the country is being exported from Kakinada port now. Nobody knows the source from where the rice is coming to the port, under whose name the deals are being made with which country. All these things should be probed by the CBI,” he demanded.

Dinakar, who sought information under the RTI Act on the implementation of the PDS in the State, said as per the information provided by the State government, ration is provided to 1.45 crore families. Out of the total, 89,24,640 families consist of 2,67,10,659 individuals, who have been covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). They have been receiving 5 kg of free rice per month per individual from the Centre under the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana for the last 21 months, in addition to the subsidised rice being provided through ration shops. In addition to this, the remaining 56 lakh families, about 1.60 crore people are being given ration with the State government funds. The Civil Supplies Corporation has already borrowed Rs 31,000 crore for the purpose, he explained.

According to the latest RBI report, 78.80 lakh people are living below the poverty line in AP as per 2011-12 prices and 2.39 crore as per 2004-05 prices. But, the data revealed that as per the 2021-22 census, the population of the State is about 5.30 crore with an average of 3.9 individuals per family, which means that the total number of households is only 1.36 crore.

But the State government has been showing 4.25 crore beneficiaries from 1.45 crore are eligible for free and subsidised rice from the Centre and the State. “After careful scrutiny of the facts, we can identify that there is a pattern of corruption in enumerating households and beneficiaries receiving subsidised rice,’’ he said.

