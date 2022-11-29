Home States Andhra Pradesh

Have to bury matter, says Supreme Court on AP Reorganisation Act

Considering the senior lawyer’s submission, the bench said, “We’ll try to give closure to it and in a manner. We’ve to close it either way. We’ve to bury it.”

Published: 29th November 2022

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Monday posted the petitions challenging AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, related to bifurcation of the State of Andhra Pradesh, to February 2022. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh
through the legislation in 2014. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi submitted before the bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna that considering these pleas will open a ‘Pandora’s Box’.

He said the bifurcation was done eight years ago, and consequence of hearing the pleas would be undoing it. 

“Whatever happened was by the Central government, it wasn’t done by the State act. What was done eight years ago, need not be entertained by your lordships. 50 cases, if considered, will be opening Pandora’s
Box. Is it a fruitful path?” Singhvi further added.

Considering the senior lawyer’s submission, the bench said, “We’ll try to give closure to it and in a manner. We’ve to close it either way. We’ve to bury it.”

It was argued in the plea that Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by both houses of Parliament in a ‘controversial’ manner. Questioning the Centre’s decisions to pass the Bill pertaining to the bifurcation of the State in Parliament despite it being rejected by the AP State Assembly, the plea said, “Bifurcation of the State was illegal and unconstitutional."

