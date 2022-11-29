It’s now or never to act on climate change, cautions wildlife expert

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The world is facing new challenges for survival every single day due to climate change. Often, scientists, conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists warn us about conserving and preserving nature and leading a sustainable lifestyle.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Srikanth Mannepuri, a wildlife conservationist, photographer, and filmmaker, elaborated on how climate change affected Andhra Pradesh over the years. Hailing from Kakinada, Srikanth actively works with the AP Forest Department as a consultant photographer and filmmaker.

“In the present-day world, every single human activity leads to climate change because that is how we designed our lifestyles. The major problem is that we are only interested to know about climate change but not concerned about it. If we do not act now, there will be nothing left to act upon in the future,” warns Srikanth.

Speaking of the forest cover in the State, he explained, “For the sake of aerial views and reports, there is enough forest cover, but having a good forest is not sufficient. It should be taken good care of, conserved, and protected properly. A forest is healthy only when all the species of flora and fauna are present. Absence of anything considered unhealthy.”

He further added that illegal activities, such as poaching, dredging, deforestation, unsustainable tourism, and plastic disposal, are the major reasons for the pollution of forests and wildlife. “Humans are healthy when the forests, oceans, and lands are healthy. Biodiversity is healthy when the species in it are healthy, and the species will be healthy in a fresh and good environment. This whole process is a cycle, and a small break in the chain leads to destruction,” he added.

He strongly believes that a lack of awareness about biodiversity and ways to conserve it is leading to climate change. “Not many people know that Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag is home to the endangered wild dog, the dhole. It only exists in this patch. Many places in the State are home to various rare species that are unknown to people. It is high time people expanded their knowledge about biodiversity, wildlife, and everything that is associated with and includes them.

If people are aware of these things, they can easily protect all the existing creatures in the life cycle. They can even question the authorities about the projects being undertaken, and understand the purpose of their lives better,” he noted.

He also pointed out that if various departments such as tourism, forestry, and fisheries work together on the management policies, it would have an impact on the cause they are fighting for. “The governing bodies should also act responsibly along with the citizens. Maintaining transparency and a single goal to protect nature can only save the world from climate change. If people do not start acting responsibly today, there will be nothing but regrets in the future,” he cautioned.

