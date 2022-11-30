CM to disburse Rs 694 cr under Vidya Deevena

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of the quarterly reimbursement of total fees to 11.02 lakh students for the period of July to September 2022 under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the amount into the accounts of the mothers of the student beneficiaries at Madanapalle by clicking the button on Wednesday. A total amount of Rs 694 crore will be reimbursed.

Unlike the previous TDP regime, which kept the fee reimbursement pending for years, the YSRC government has been reimbursing the total fees of students. In fact, Rs 1,778 crore kept due by the TDP government from 2017 towards fees reimbursement was cleared by the YSRC government.

The total amount, including the previous dues given by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, is Rs 12,401 crore, which has come as a blessing for lakhs of poor students in the State and those who are studying ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering and medicine. Soon after a quarter is completed, the total fee amount for that period is reimbursed now.

Besides the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, to help the students meet their lodging and boarding expenses and not put the burden on their parents, the State government has also been reimbursing the mess and boarding charges in two instalments every year under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. For ITI students, Rs 10,000 is being paid per year, while it is Rs 15,000 for polytechnic and Rs 20,000 for a degree, engineering, medicine and other professional courses.

The amount is also being credited into the accounts of the mother of the beneficiaries so as to enable them to confront the college management in case facilities or academics are not up to the mark. Besides, it helps makes colleges more accountable.

