Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jawahar Reddy is new Chief Secy, Sharma to be CE2CM

The outgoing Chief Secretary will also have to submit periodic reports and representations to the Chief Minister. 

Published: 30th November 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sameer Sharma

Dr Sameer Sharma (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as the new Chief Secretary. He will succeed Dr Sameer Sharma, who will retire on Wednesday on attaining superannuation. It may be noted that Sharma’s term was extended for a year. Currently, Jawahar Reddy is the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. 

Meanwhile, the government has created a new post for the outgoing CS. Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Executive to Chief Minister (CE2CM) for implementing  Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He will have the rank and status of an ex-officio CS to the government in the Chief Minister’s Office. 

As CE2CM, Sharma would “plan, monitor and pursue all activities across all departments with all officers and other entities concerned to achieve SDGs in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the Chief Minister,” the orders issued by Principal Secretary to the government (Political) said. The outgoing Chief Secretary will also have to submit periodic reports and representations to the Chief Minister. 

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

As CE2CM, Sharma will also assist the Chief Minister to assess the performance of AIS officers (in their APARs) on the SDG indicators, and also work with all departments towards improving the GSDP of AP.
The Planning Department and its organisations (APSPDS and the SDG cell) will have to directly report to the CE2CM.

Meanwhile, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, while appointing Jawahar Reddy as the CS, bypassed at least six IAS officers including Poonam Malakondaiah and others. Jawahar Reddy’s tenure will end on June 30, 2024.

The 1990-batch officer had earlier served as the collector of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts and as principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as well as Health. He was at the helm of affairs in the health and medical department during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was later appointed as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and later made Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister in February this year. In other transfers, Dr Poonam Malakondaiah of the 1988 batch will succeed Jawahar Reddy as the Special CS to the Chief Minister. She was Chief Commissioner (RBKs) and Special CS (agriculture). 

IFS officer of the 1990 batch, currently the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Y  Madhusudhan Reddy has been given full additional charge of Special CS (agriculture), Special CS (animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department) and Principal Secretary (Sugar) till further orders.

The 1994 officer, Praveen Prakash, currently the Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (School Education) in place of Budithi Rajasekhar. 
Rajasekhar, who is on ex-India leave, has been asked to report to the general administration department for posting.

PS Pradyumna, whose services were with the agriculture and cooperation department and was holding the post of Commissioner (agricultural marketing), has been posted as Secretary (transport, roads and buildings). 

IFS officer of the 1997 batch Rahul Pandey, who was the Special Secretary (housing), has been posted as Commissioner (Agricultural Marketing) and was also given full additional charge of Managing Director, AP MARKFED, till further orders.

Another IFS officer B Mohamed Diwan Mydeen (2008) has been posted as Special Secretary (housing department).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr KS Jawahar Reddy Chief Secretary IAS officer Dr Sameer Sharma
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp