Jawahar Reddy is new Chief Secy, Sharma to be CE2CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as the new Chief Secretary. He will succeed Dr Sameer Sharma, who will retire on Wednesday on attaining superannuation. It may be noted that Sharma’s term was extended for a year. Currently, Jawahar Reddy is the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the government has created a new post for the outgoing CS. Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Executive to Chief Minister (CE2CM) for implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He will have the rank and status of an ex-officio CS to the government in the Chief Minister’s Office.

As CE2CM, Sharma would “plan, monitor and pursue all activities across all departments with all officers and other entities concerned to achieve SDGs in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the Chief Minister,” the orders issued by Principal Secretary to the government (Political) said. The outgoing Chief Secretary will also have to submit periodic reports and representations to the Chief Minister.

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

As CE2CM, Sharma will also assist the Chief Minister to assess the performance of AIS officers (in their APARs) on the SDG indicators, and also work with all departments towards improving the GSDP of AP.

The Planning Department and its organisations (APSPDS and the SDG cell) will have to directly report to the CE2CM.

Meanwhile, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, while appointing Jawahar Reddy as the CS, bypassed at least six IAS officers including Poonam Malakondaiah and others. Jawahar Reddy’s tenure will end on June 30, 2024.

The 1990-batch officer had earlier served as the collector of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts and as principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as well as Health. He was at the helm of affairs in the health and medical department during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was later appointed as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and later made Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister in February this year. In other transfers, Dr Poonam Malakondaiah of the 1988 batch will succeed Jawahar Reddy as the Special CS to the Chief Minister. She was Chief Commissioner (RBKs) and Special CS (agriculture).

IFS officer of the 1990 batch, currently the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Y Madhusudhan Reddy has been given full additional charge of Special CS (agriculture), Special CS (animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department) and Principal Secretary (Sugar) till further orders.

The 1994 officer, Praveen Prakash, currently the Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (School Education) in place of Budithi Rajasekhar.

Rajasekhar, who is on ex-India leave, has been asked to report to the general administration department for posting.

PS Pradyumna, whose services were with the agriculture and cooperation department and was holding the post of Commissioner (agricultural marketing), has been posted as Secretary (transport, roads and buildings).

IFS officer of the 1997 batch Rahul Pandey, who was the Special Secretary (housing), has been posted as Commissioner (Agricultural Marketing) and was also given full additional charge of Managing Director, AP MARKFED, till further orders.

Another IFS officer B Mohamed Diwan Mydeen (2008) has been posted as Special Secretary (housing department).

