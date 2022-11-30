Home States Andhra Pradesh

New disaster management action plan on row: APSDMA 

As per Disaster Management Act 2005, every district has to prepare an annual disaster management action plan and submit the same for approval to APSDMA.

30th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar instructed the officials of 26 districts in the State to prepare disaster management action plan for their respective districts, as per the protocols of National Disaster Management Plan-2009.

“As per the Disaster Management Act 2005, every district has to prepare an annual disaster management action plan and submit the same for approval to APSDMA. Earlier, only 13 districts used to submit the action plans to the APSDM. After the reorganisation of the districts, new action plan has to be prepared explaining both, the geographical and geological details besides climatic conditions, history and type of disasters witnessed, resource availability, limitations and other details. With the help of the details, the volunteer system in place will be helpful in bringing down the intensity of any disaster,” said the managing director. 

APSDMA executive director Dr C Nagaraju, AS Sivachandra and others, were present. 

