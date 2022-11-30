Sonika wins silver in Railway badminton tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Junior Clerk with the Engineering department of Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, P Sonika Sai on Tuesday bagged the silver medal in Women Doubles badminton at 69th All India Railway Badminton Championship held at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi from November 25 to 29.

She represented the S C Railway Women's Badminton team along with Ekta Kalia of Northern Railway in the Doubles badminton event. The duo lost to Riya Mookerjee & Anura Prabhudesai (Northern Railway) in a crucial final match by 21-18 and 21-16 points.

Because of her top performance in today’s event, Sonika got provisionally selected for the Indian Railway Badminton team for the forthcoming Senior National Badminton Championship. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRM, Infrastructure D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, and others congratulated her.

