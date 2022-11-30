Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sonika wins silver in Railway badminton tourney

She represented S C Railway Women Badminton team along with Ekta Kalia of Northern Railway in Doubles badminton event.

Published: 30th November 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service
P Sonika Sai

VIJAYAWADA: Junior Clerk with the Engineering department of Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, P Sonika Sai on Tuesday bagged the silver medal in Women Doubles badminton at 69th All India Railway Badminton Championship held at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi from November 25 to 29. 

She represented the S C Railway Women's Badminton team along with Ekta Kalia of Northern Railway in the Doubles badminton event. The duo lost to Riya Mookerjee & Anura Prabhudesai (Northern Railway) in a crucial final match by 21-18 and 21-16 points.

Because of her top performance in today’s event, Sonika got provisionally selected for the Indian Railway Badminton team for the forthcoming Senior National Badminton Championship. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan,  ADRM, Infrastructure D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, and others congratulated her. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sonika Sai Badminton Women Doubles badminton All India Railway Badminton Championship
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp