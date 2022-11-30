Vizag Tech Summit poster released

Deepika Kolluru By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 poster was launched by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, United States Embassy, New Delhi, and Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and Managing Director of Pulsus Group, here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinubabu said, “We wanted to bring insight into future trends in the tech industry and bring together the finest global minds.”

Echoing his views, Kiran Kumar Reddy, group CEO, APEITA, Government of Andhra Pradesh, opined that Vizag Tech Summit is becoming the go-to platform for investors. The tech summit organisers hope that it will in due course of time rival similar events in Mangalore and other cities, given the potential of the Steel City. It will be held in the city on February 16 and 17.

Srinubabu, the driving force behind the summit, is an experienced hand, having organised such summits across the world over the years. Several industry leaders like Srikanth Badiga, vice-chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Government of India, C Narayan Rao, chairman, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce AP and Telangana, Ch Rajagopal Choudary, chairman, Devi Fisheries Ltd, Sourabh Jain, head aerospace and airport city business, GMR International Airport Ltd, and others were present.

