161 SHG products from Prakasam to be sold through Flipkart, Amazon

The district authorities have been making arrangements for  listing quality products of the DWCRA-SHG women for online sale through Flipkart and Amazon.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities have been making arrangements for listing quality products of the DWCRA-SHG women for online sale through Flipkart and Amazon. As the government has already inked agreements with online marketing platforms Amazon and Flipkart, the district authorities of the Prakasam Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) are making arrangements to list the products manufactured by their respective SHG units for online marketing under the brand names —  ‘Centurion’ for MEPMA SHG products and ‘Call gudi’ for the DRDA-SHG products.

Honey, organic millets, eatables made with honey and millets, clothes, handloom products, organic plates, leaf plates, pickles, embroidery designs, Kalamkari design clothes, jute bags, music instruments, 1 gram gold-coated jewellery, decoration pieces, showcase toys, soft toys, sarees, devotional dolls and wooden idols are some of the selected products from the district for the online marketing.

All these products are selected for the online sales based on their demand in the local markets and quality.
The MEPMA and DRDA authorities identified 126 products manufactured by the SHG women of MPEMA and 35 (Total 161) products manufactured by the SHG women belonging to the DRDA wing. To promote Women SHG products through Amazon and Flipkart platforms, a product photoshoot was also completed.

For MEPMA SHG products, the Ongole MEPMA office building will be the ‘seller (stock) point’ and all the SHGs will bring their products here and make them available for sales. Amazon and Flipkart officials inspected the 161 products and expressed their satisfaction.

“We made arrangements for setting up MEPMA products seller point at the ground floor  of ‘MEPMA Bhavan’ and it will be readied within a couple of weeks. We will start the online marketing of the listed products through Amazon and Flipkart soon. This is going to be a big leap in strengthening the SHG women industrial units,” T Ravi Kumar, project director (PD) MEPMA- Prakasam district, told TNIE.

NEW BRAND NAMES CENTURION, ‘CALL GUDI’
TCenturion’ is the brand names of products for MEPMA SHG products and ‘Call gudi’ for the DRDA-SHG products. To promote the products through Amazon and Flipkart, a product photoshoot was conducted.

