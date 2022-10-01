Campus drive in Guntur: 265 get jobs

GUNTUR: Six students bagged 6.75 lakh pay package and 159 students were offered 4.5 lakh package during the campus placement drive conducted by Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) and Accenture Software Companies at RVR and JC College of Engineering in Chandramoulipuram of Chowdavaram, Guntur district. Besides them, another 96 students were offered 4 lakh package. In all 265 students bagged jobs (CTS 142 and Accenture 123).
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Putin says people of annexed Ukraine regions are 'Russia's citizens forever'
China has pledged over USD 90 million for flood-hit Pakistan
BJP wins 417 out of 814 seats in MP local body elections
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari urges Centre to check 'illegal diversion' of funds by WB govt