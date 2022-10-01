Home States Andhra Pradesh

Campus drive in Guntur: 265 get jobs

In all 265 students bagged jobs (CTS 142 and Accenture 123).

Published: 01st October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Six students bagged 6.75 lakh pay package and 159 students were offered 4.5 lakh package during the campus placement drive conducted by Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) and Accenture Software Companies at RVR and JC College of Engineering in Chandramoulipuram of Chowdavaram, Guntur district. Besides them, another 96 students were offered 4 lakh package.  In all 265 students bagged jobs (CTS 142 and Accenture 123).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
campus placement
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp