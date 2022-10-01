Campus drive in Guntur: 265 get jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Six students bagged 6.75 lakh pay package and 159 students were offered 4.5 lakh package during the campus placement drive conducted by Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) and Accenture Software Companies at RVR and JC College of Engineering in Chandramoulipuram of Chowdavaram, Guntur district. Besides them, another 96 students were offered 4 lakh package. In all 265 students bagged jobs (CTS 142 and Accenture 123).

