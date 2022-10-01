Jagan sets Class X rider for state-sponsored wedding gifts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. But there’s a catch: both the groom and the bride should have cleared Class 10 exams. The chief minister described the schemes as another revolutionary step in preventing child marriages in poor families, besides encouraging parents to educate their children.

“Today, yet another step has been taken to ensure children, especially girls, get educated beyond high school. Eligibility for YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa is that applicants should have passed Class 10, so that both the bride and bridegroom will be educated. As the minimum age for a bride is 18 and 21 for the groom, the applicants would be able to pursue college education also,” he pointed out.

Reiterating that education is the only valuable asset that could change the fate of a person, his family and the society, he termed it an invaluable instrument in eliminating poverty.

The government has been striving in that direction, chief minister said while listing out its initiatives.

Jagan said the schemes would benefit SC, ST, BC, minorities and construction workers. He explained that eligible candidates could apply within 60 days of their marriage at village and ward secretariats.

The amount would be credited quarterly, after scrutiny.

KALYANAMASTU, SHAADI TOHFA GIVE EXTRA PUSH TO EDUCATION

The government’s programmes, such as Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshna, Gourmudda, Vidya Kanuka, English medium, CBSE syllabus, agreement with Byjus, Nadu-Nedu and changes in curriculum are also aimed at bringing in changes at the individual level and that of the society, said Jagan Mohan.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. But there’s a catch: both the groom and the bride should have cleared Class 10 exams. The chief minister described the schemes as another revolutionary step in preventing child marriages in poor families, besides encouraging parents to educate their children. “Today, yet another step has been taken to ensure children, especially girls, get educated beyond high school. Eligibility for YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa is that applicants should have passed Class 10, so that both the bride and bridegroom will be educated. As the minimum age for a bride is 18 and 21 for the groom, the applicants would be able to pursue college education also,” he pointed out. Reiterating that education is the only valuable asset that could change the fate of a person, his family and the society, he termed it an invaluable instrument in eliminating poverty. The government has been striving in that direction, chief minister said while listing out its initiatives. Jagan said the schemes would benefit SC, ST, BC, minorities and construction workers. He explained that eligible candidates could apply within 60 days of their marriage at village and ward secretariats. The amount would be credited quarterly, after scrutiny.KALYANAMASTU, SHAADI TOHFA GIVE EXTRA PUSH TO EDUCATION The government’s programmes, such as Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshna, Gourmudda, Vidya Kanuka, English medium, CBSE syllabus, agreement with Byjus, Nadu-Nedu and changes in curriculum are also aimed at bringing in changes at the individual level and that of the society, said Jagan Mohan.