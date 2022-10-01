Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan sets Class X rider for state-sponsored wedding gifts

Highlighting the State’s strong healthcare, officials said Andhra Pradesh has bagged six out of the 10 Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Awards) given by the Centre.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. But there’s a catch: both the groom and the bride should have cleared Class 10 exams. The chief minister described the schemes as another revolutionary step in preventing child marriages in poor families, besides encouraging parents to educate their children.

“Today, yet another step has been taken to ensure children, especially girls, get educated beyond high school. Eligibility for YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa is that applicants should have passed Class 10, so that both the bride and bridegroom will be educated. As the minimum age for a bride is 18 and 21 for the groom, the applicants would be able to pursue college education also,” he pointed out.
Reiterating that education is the only valuable asset that could change the fate of a person, his family and the society, he termed it an invaluable instrument in eliminating poverty.

The government has been striving in that direction, chief minister said while listing out its initiatives.
Jagan said the schemes would benefit SC, ST, BC, minorities and construction workers. He explained that eligible candidates could apply within 60 days of their marriage at village and ward secretariats.
 The amount would be credited quarterly, after scrutiny.
KALYANAMASTU, SHAADI TOHFA GIVE EXTRA PUSH TO EDUCATION
The government’s programmes, such as Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshna, Gourmudda, Vidya Kanuka, English medium, CBSE syllabus, agreement with Byjus, Nadu-Nedu and changes in curriculum are also aimed at bringing in changes at the individual level and that of the society, said Jagan Mohan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Class 10 exams
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp