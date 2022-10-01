Sajjala takes exception to Harish’s remarks on AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s adverse comments against Andhra Pradesh, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said he could not understand why Harish Rao was so agitated. “He seems to be walking the path of the Gang of Four, which conspired against the YSRC government,” he observed, during a chit-chat with mediapersons at the party headquarters.

“There have been cordial relations between the two sibling States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We have never commented against Telangana. Those in power need to resolve their problems amicably instead of pointing fingers or commenting against the neighbouring State,” he opined.

Refusing to discuss the comments made by Harish Rao on teachers’ issues, Sajjala, who is also Advisor to Government (Public Affairs), said, “If Harish Rao has any issues with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he should resolve them amicably instead of criticising the Andhra Pradesh government.

“He might have thought that we would react to his comments and lash out at KCR. But we will not fall into such trap,” he asserted. Speaking on party issues, Sajjala said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken positively during a review on the Gadapa Gadapaku programme. He said in his own constituency his brother will visit door-to-door on his behalf. Public feedback in the programme is being reviewed and lapses if any will be corrected. Those who are not faring well now, can also do better and win if sincere efforts are made.”

Sajjala said the main objective of the Chief Minister in the review was to emphasise the need for discipline in the party, besides confidence to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the next elections.He lashed out at the opposition TDP and the media houses supporting it, for distorting what the Chief Minister said to mislead people.

“There is no dissatisfaction in YSRC as being claimed by the Opposition,” he asserted and exuded confidence of making a clean sweep in the State in the next elections.Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath also took exception to Harish Rao’s comments and wondered why the minister of a neighbouring State is so focused on Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a separate press conference, he said Harish Rao should take up issues, if he has any with his uncle K Chandrasekhar Rao instead of making adverse comments against the neighbouring State.“Telangana is better off economically as Hyderabad is there. Let them explain what welfare programmes are being implemented for poor and downtrodden sections for the past eight years. People are well aware of ill-treatment of officials during the Telangana movement. It is unfortunate that such leaders are trying to teach us morals,” the IT Minister remarked.

