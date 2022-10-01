Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala takes exception to Harish’s remarks on AP

Let them explain welfare schemes in Telangana, says Gudivada

Published: 01st October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s adverse comments against Andhra Pradesh, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said he could not understand why Harish Rao was so agitated.  “He seems to be walking the path of the Gang of Four, which conspired against the YSRC government,” he observed, during a chit-chat with mediapersons at the party headquarters.

“There have been cordial relations between the two sibling States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We have never commented against Telangana. Those in power need to resolve their problems amicably instead of pointing fingers or commenting against the neighbouring State,” he opined.

Refusing to discuss the comments made by Harish Rao on teachers’ issues, Sajjala, who is also Advisor to Government (Public Affairs), said, “If Harish Rao has any issues with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he should resolve them amicably instead of criticising the Andhra Pradesh government.

“He might have thought that we would react to his comments and lash out at KCR. But we will not fall into such trap,” he asserted. Speaking on party issues, Sajjala said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken positively during a review on the Gadapa Gadapaku programme. He said in his own constituency his brother will visit door-to-door on his behalf. Public feedback in the programme is being reviewed and lapses if any will be corrected. Those who are not faring well now, can also do better and win if sincere efforts are made.”

Sajjala said the main objective of the Chief Minister in the review was to emphasise the need for discipline in the party, besides confidence to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the next elections.He lashed out at the opposition TDP and the media houses supporting it, for distorting what the Chief Minister said to mislead people.

“There is no dissatisfaction in YSRC as being claimed by the Opposition,” he asserted and exuded confidence of making a clean sweep in the State in the next elections.Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath also took exception to Harish Rao’s  comments and wondered why the minister of a neighbouring State is so focused on Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a separate press conference, he said Harish Rao should take up issues, if he has any with his uncle K Chandrasekhar Rao instead of making adverse comments against the neighbouring State.“Telangana is better off economically as Hyderabad is there. Let them explain what welfare programmes are being implemented for poor and downtrodden sections for the past eight years. People are well aware of ill-treatment of officials during the Telangana movement. It is unfortunate that such leaders are trying to teach us morals,” the IT Minister remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC T Harish Rao Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp