Lakhs of devotees soak in the sight of Garuda Seva in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: A sea of devotees turned up at Tirumala to witness the glorious sight of Lord Venkateswara riding the Garuda Vahanam on the fifth day of the Srivari Brahmotsavams on Saturday night. Chants of “Garuda Vahana Govinda Govinda...” drowned the hill town as the curtains of the vahana mandapam were raised, and the Garuda Vahanam rode out in all its spiritual splendour.

The most significant of all vahana sevas of the mega religious festival, Garuda Vahana Seva, was performed with utmost spiritual fervour and devotion, which enthralled the lakhs of devotees who thronged the sacred Mada streets, and occupied every inch of the galleries since early hours of the day to witness the grandeur of Malayappa on the mighty Garuda.

Garuda Gamana Garudadhwaja Sri Malayappa appeared on His favourite carrier, decked in precious jewellery worn by the Mula Virat (main idol Sahasranama Kasulamala, Chaturbhuja Lakshmi haram and Makara Kanti) on the auspicious occasion. On Saturday, all paths led to Tirumala. Devotees poured in through the footpaths from Alipiri and Srivari Mettu in Srinivasa Mangapuram. Sources said between 3.5 lakh and 3.8 lakh devotees witnessed the Seva.

Arrangements made for 50k more pilgrims

With the general public allowed to witness the celestial ride of the processional deities on the four Mada streets after two years, devotees filled the Tirumala Hills by afternoon itself. TTD Chairman YS Subba Reddy said for the first time in TTD’s history, arrangements were made in advance for the refilling of galleries with devotees, providing darshan for an additional 50,000 pilgrims during Brahmotsavams.

Garuda Seva is a well-known festival that is observed in all the 108 Sri Vaishnava Divya Desams. It is strongly believed that the Darshan of the Universal deity on the mighty Garuda would shower boons, purge one of all sins, and bring good fortunes.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and family witness the Seva

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Chief Justice of AP HC Justice Prasanth Kumar Misra, Chief Justice of Madras HC Justice T Raja, TTD Chief YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, board members, and others witnessed the event.

