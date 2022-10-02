Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nothing wrong in Harish Rao’s comments: CPI

In a press release issued on Saturday, he said what the Telangana minister said was right and reflected the ground reality in the State.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the ruling YSRC leaders are lambasting Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao for his comments on condition of teachers in Andhra Pradesh, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna supported Harish Rao. In a press release issued on Saturday, he said what the Telangana minister said was right and reflected the ground reality in the State. “There is nothing wrong in Harish’s comments. They are true,” he asserted.

He said police excesses against teachers during their peaceful rally demanding PRC and other genuine demands, showed the indifferent attitude of the YSRC government. “What is there to find fault with the Telangana minister when he is stating facts,” he asked.

