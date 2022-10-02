Rs 1,321.19 crore disbursed under Pension Kanuka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the total 62.53 beneficiaries of YSR Pension Kanuka, 51.98 lakh (83.13%) got their pension on the first day of the month. Village/ward volunteers distributed Rs 1,321.19 crore to the YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries at their doorstep. In a release issued on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu said Rs 1,590.50 crore was released for payment of monthly pension to the YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries and Rs 1,321.19 crore was distributed by 5 pm on the first day. Distribution of pension to beneficiaries will be carried out till October 5, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the total 62.53 beneficiaries of YSR Pension Kanuka, 51.98 lakh (83.13%) got their pension on the first day of the month. Village/ward volunteers distributed Rs 1,321.19 crore to the YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries at their doorstep. In a release issued on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu said Rs 1,590.50 crore was released for payment of monthly pension to the YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries and Rs 1,321.19 crore was distributed by 5 pm on the first day. Distribution of pension to beneficiaries will be carried out till October 5, he added.