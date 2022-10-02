Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest monsoon normal in AP, no deficit rainfall

Southwest monsoon for the current water year (2022-23) has been normal for the State with 2% excess over normal.

By S Guru Srikanth
VIJAYAWADA: Southwest monsoon for the current water year (2022-23) has been normal for the State with 2% excess over normal. Though the State received less surplus rainfall compared to the southwest monsoon last year (2021-22), when the surplus was 9.2%, there were no districts with deficit rainfall.

In the last monsoon, Nellore district had a deficit rainfall of 23.3%, while its neighbouring Chittoor had surplus of 37.8%, which was the highest in the State. This year, NTR district received 10.6% deficit rainfall, which is considered normal, while Sri Satya Sai district got 45.9% surplus, which is considered excess.

According to the statistics available with the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), out of 26 districts, Sri Satya Sai (45.9%), Anantapur (39.5%), Bapatla (27%) and Kakinada  (22%) received excess rainfall, while the remaining 22 districts received normal rainfall.

The State has received 596.1 mm rainfall as against 584.4 mm normal rainfall for the season, which ended on September 30.  Though, there has been a delay in arrival of the South-west Monsoon to the State contrary to the prediction of early monsoon, the State has received a well spread out rainfall this year.

When the month-wise rainfall between June and September is analysed for this year  and last year monsoon, the State has received 12.6% surplus rainfall in June this year. In Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR and Palnadu districts, the rainfall was deficient. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Sri Satya Sai and YSR districts got large excess rainfall.  Last June, the State received 9.8% deficit rainfall.

n July, the State received 9%surplus rainfall with three districts reporting large excess and six reporting excess. Last July, it was 29.6% surplus rainfall. In August, the State had 8.6% deficit rainfall, while it was 10.9% in last August.  In September this year, the State received 22.91% excess rainfall, while last September it was 21.5%.

Out of the four monsoon months, August had less rainfall than normal, with several districts receiving deficit. In October, which is considered as transitional period between southwest monsoon and north-east monsoon, the State is expected to receive some good spells of rain. Normal rainfall during southwest monsoon in the State ensured sufficient water levels in various reservoirs, which augurs well for agriculture sector.

