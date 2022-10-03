Andhra govt sanctions Rs 1 cr to treat toddler suffering from rare genetic disease

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government sanctioned Rs 1 crore to Honey, a two-and-half-year old girl from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, who is suffering from Gaucher’s disease. As part of the treatment, district Collector Himanshu Shukla also handed over 13 injections, each costing Rs 1.25 lakh, to Honey’s parents on Sunday. At least 52 injections would be required for the treatment. The sanctioned injections would be administered once in every 15 days.

Besides, the government would also extend a sum of Rs 10,000 every month to the toddler. It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Honey and her parents during his visit to the flood-affected regions in the district. He had then promised to support the treatment and extend aid for the girl’s education.

Honey, daughter of Koppudi Rambabu and Nagalakshmi, has been suffering from the disease by birth. Explaining that Gaucher’s disease is a rare genetic disorder, the district collector said there are a total of 14 people suffering from the disease in the country. Shukla further said that the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Amalapuram would be the first government facility in the country to treat the disease.

