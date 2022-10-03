Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP: Over 3.73 lakh women got PSA allowance under Arogya Asara Scheme

The scheme has become a boon for the pregnant women and their families during difficult times.

Published: 03rd October 2022

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
VIJAYAWADA: First-of-its-kind in the country,  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Arogya Asara Scheme on December 1, 2019, to support the families of the patients who are taking rest after undergoing surgeries under the Aarogyasri scheme. The scheme has become a boon for pregnant women and their families during difficult times. So far, a total of 3,73,714 pregnant women, who underwent deliveries (caesarean and normal deliveries) in Dr YSR Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals from 2019-20 to 2021-22 financial years, availed Rs 115.42 crore of the Postoperative Sustenance Allowance(PSA)  under the Arogya Asara Scheme. 

In total, 3,73,714 beneficiaries get assistance under the Arogya Asara scheme. In 2019-20, 19,706 beneficiaries got Rs 3.61 crore, in 2020-21 fiscal, 72,801 beneficiaries got 19.12 crores and in 2021-22 fiscal, 1,68,493 beneficiaries received Rs 54.07 crore.In the FY 2022-23 (till August), 1,12,714 pregnant women benefited and Rs 38.62 crore was disbursed. 

On the other hand, all pregnant women are being paid Rs 5,000 for the first delivery under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana(PMMVY). The incentive is being paid in three instalments, Rs 1,000  on registration, Rs 2,000 on two ANC check-ups and Rs 2,000 after vaccination in six weeks. The programme is being implemented from 2017-18 onwards and in the last three years ( 2019-20 -to 2021-2022) 6,83,390 beneficiaries got Rs 341 crores. Moreover, all pregnant women delivered in government health facilities shall be given an incentive of Rs 1,000  per delivery. On average, 4 lakh beneficiaries per year are being paid the JSY amount.

Speaking to The New Indian Express , CEO of Aarogyasri Trust M N Harendhira Prasad said Arogya Asara is a boon to the poor citizens of the state as well as pregnant women. The beneficiary will get Rs 5,000 after delivery — C-section or a normal delivery. He said that earlier the government paid Rs 5,000 for normal delivery and Rs 3,000 for C-section, but from September 2022 the government has been disbursing the same amount of Rs 5,000 for both deliveries. The aim of the scheme is to cut down the medical expenditure of families, he added.

