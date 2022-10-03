Home States Andhra Pradesh

Art exhibition offers glimpse into Gandhi’s life

The exhibition was jointly organised by Mandali Foundation, Kolusu Foundation and CCVA.

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Art exhibition on Gandhi’s life organised in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An exhibition of artworks displaying different incidents in Mahathma Gandhi’s life, jointly organised by Mandali Foundation, Kolusu Foundation and CCVA, was inaugurated by APCC vice-president N Tulasireddy at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravathi (CCVA), a unit of Pleach India Foundation on Sunday

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasireddy said the artists captured the unstinting commitment of Gandhi in bringing the whole nation to fight against the British following non-violence. He said Gandhi’s path of non-violence is the reason for his statues in 110 countries.

Former Legislative Assembly speaker and Mandali Foundation chairman Mandali Buddha Prasad, who facilitated the expo, said Gandhi’s mission was successfully conveyed by the artists through their artwork and stressed on the need to revive Andhra style of art and sculpture.

Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Campaign Committee chairman V Laxmanareddy that the artworks will inspire the younger generation.Prizes were distributed to Dibakar Maharana ,Raju Kandipalli and Konda Srinivas, winners of first, second and third prizes and to a few  talented artists, who participated in the national level art competition. A Giridhar was honoured with Rajaravivarma Award.

Pleach India Foundation CEO Dr E Sivanagireddy presided over the programme. Dr TS Reddy, international photographer, Seshabrahmam and several others were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandali Foundation Kolusu Foundation Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravathi Mahathma Gandhi
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp