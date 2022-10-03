Art exhibition offers glimpse into Gandhi’s life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An exhibition of artworks displaying different incidents in Mahathma Gandhi’s life, jointly organised by Mandali Foundation, Kolusu Foundation and CCVA, was inaugurated by APCC vice-president N Tulasireddy at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravathi (CCVA), a unit of Pleach India Foundation on Sunday

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasireddy said the artists captured the unstinting commitment of Gandhi in bringing the whole nation to fight against the British following non-violence. He said Gandhi’s path of non-violence is the reason for his statues in 110 countries.

Former Legislative Assembly speaker and Mandali Foundation chairman Mandali Buddha Prasad, who facilitated the expo, said Gandhi’s mission was successfully conveyed by the artists through their artwork and stressed on the need to revive Andhra style of art and sculpture.

Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Campaign Committee chairman V Laxmanareddy that the artworks will inspire the younger generation.Prizes were distributed to Dibakar Maharana ,Raju Kandipalli and Konda Srinivas, winners of first, second and third prizes and to a few talented artists, who participated in the national level art competition. A Giridhar was honoured with Rajaravivarma Award.

Pleach India Foundation CEO Dr E Sivanagireddy presided over the programme. Dr TS Reddy, international photographer, Seshabrahmam and several others were present at the event.

