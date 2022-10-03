Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on energy security for growth: AP Energy Minister Peddireddy

Published: 03rd October 2022

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has laid emphasis on transforming the power sector in all aspects to achieve energy security, which is vital for the welfare of people and overall economic development of the State, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said. During an interaction with officials of AP power utilities after a meeting, the Energy Minister said the main aim of the government is to supply quality power to consumers 24x7, besides ensuring 9-hour power supply to agriculture. 

The demand for power is set to increase manifold as the State is poised to achieve rapid industrial development in the coming years. “As the State’s growth is intertwined with the power sector, the annual energy consumption has already increased to 60,943 MU in 2021-22, compared to 50,077 MU in 2017-18, registering 21.6% growth. Energy demand is expected to go up to 250 MU per day by March 2023,” he said. 

Sustained efforts are being made by APGENCO to start commercial operation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station Stage-II (1x800 MW), Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, by the end of October and Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station Stage-V (1x800 MW) by March-2023, he said. 

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand informed the minister that the government has already achieved 40% of its installed energy capacity from renewable energy sources. The renewable energy capacity has increased to 7.5 GW out of the total contracted capacity of 18.8 GW, the Energy Secretary explained.

