Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 2.5 lakh devotees offer prayers at Indrakeeladri on Moola Nakshatram

It is believed that having a glimpse of Saraswati Devi on the auspicious day can bring knowledge and success.

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees began arriving at the temple around 4 am on Sunday. Waiting arenas were arranged at VMC office, Pundit Nehru Bus Station and near Rajiv Gandhi Park; On Moola Nakshatram day, the deity adorns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indrakeeladri witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on the seventh day of Dasara festivities on Sunday. The seventh day is considered as the most important of all the nine days, where the presiding deity of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorns the avatar of Saraswati Devi. 

It also coincides with Moola Nakshatram, the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga. It is believed that having a glimpse of Saraswati Devi on the auspicious day can bring knowledge and success. It has been learnt that over 2.5 lakh devotees offered prayers to the Goddess on Sunday. The darshan timings were also extended to 11 pm so that more pilgrims could have darshan at the temple, officials said. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with a slew of ministers and other public representatives, visited the temple around 3 pm and offered silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga.Temple priests presented the chief minister with a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Laddu prasadam.Prior to his visit, officials of endowments and revenue departments, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) along with police personnel beefed up security. All the vehicles were stopped for an hour before Jagan’s arrival. 

Devotees began arriving at the temple since 4 am. They were forced to wait in queue lines while the chief minister offered prayers to the Goddess.Most of the devotees, who reached the city on Saturday for Moola Nakshatram, joined the queue lines around 3 am near Canal road. “On Moola Nakshatram, all the VIP services were cancelled. They were even asked not to visit the temple seeking special darshans,” Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said. DGP K Rajendranath Reddy also visited the temple and offered prayers.

Anticipating the rush, temple officials arranged for additional waiting arenas near VMC office, Pundit Nehru Bus Station and in front of Rajiv Park. Special teams were formed to monitor the devotee movement atop Indrakeeladri and other premises. “In order to avoid untoward incidents such as stampedes and suffocation in the queue lines, devotees were released compartment-wise. We deployed extra force and used the services of volunteers to manage queue lines,” Satyanarayana explained. 

Stating that all steps were taken to tackle the rush, the deputy chief minister said officials were instructed to arrange water, buttermilk and adequate Laddu prasadams for devotees. “Additionally, we roped in volunteers to help senior citizens and differently-abled to have darshan of the Goddess. The number of devotees offering prayers to the Goddess on the day of Moola Nakshatram has swelled by over 50% in comparison to the previous year,” Satyanarayana said. 

On the day of Moola Nakshatram, the presiding deity adorns a white silk sari, and is called Swetha Vastra Dharin. The Goddess has a beautiful white swan as her vehicle. She holds a veena, symbolising art, a lotus, symbolising learning, and a rosary. She is the Goddess of education, literature and music. As per legend, Saraswathi Devi designed and planned ‘yuddha tantra’ (war plan) for Goddess Durga Devi to fight Mahishasura and defeat demons, Sumbha and Nisumbha. Her ‘kripa kataksham’ (grace) can even help an illiterate become a scholar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrakeeladri Dasara festivities Moola Nakshatram
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp