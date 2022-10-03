PM Modi fulfilled all promises made to Andhra, asserts BJP State chief at Praja Poru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Poru Yatra of the BJP State unit came to an end on Sunday. The BJP held more than 5,000 street corner meetings as part of Praja Poru in every nook and corner of the State, highlighting the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre and at the same time exposing the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

The meetings were held from September 17 to October 2 and the party State and Central participated in them. Speaking at the concluding meeting of the Praja Poru Yatra, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju claimed that Narendra Modi had fulfilled all the promises made to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation. Criticising both the TDP and YSRC, Veerraju said the Opposition and ruling parties were provoking and fighting against each other and ignored the development of the State.

The BJP chief said Jagan promised to develop Amaravati as the State capital and had even constructed his house in the region. But he is now going back on his promise. He reiterated that the party stands for Amaravati as the State capital and it would develop the region. Asserting that the BJP would develop the State on all fronts, he urged the people to elect the saffron party in the next general elections.

