2K village secretariats to offer registration in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to launch registration services in around 2,000 village secretariats in October. Though the Registration and Stamps Department has made all arrangements, including training of staff, the registration services will be commenced in tune with the completion of land resurvey in villages.

The State government has taken up the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha land survey after 100 years as a permanent solution to land disputes. It has also decided to introduce registration services in the village secretariats for the convenience of property owners. Hence, they can register their land documents in their villages themselves without visiting sub-registrar offices.

Accordingly, the Registration and Stamps Department has completed the necessary arrangements to take up the registration of land documents in the village secretariats. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Registration and Stamps) Rajat Bhargava said the department gave training to the staff associated with the task of registration in village secretariats

. “We have also conducted exams to the staff and are ready to take up registration in around 2,000 village secretariats. As and when the land resurvey is completed under the purview of the said secretariats, the process of the registration will be commenced, most probably by October 20,” he said.

To ensure that the welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner and the administration of the State is percolated to the last level i.e., at the doorstep of citizens, a setup called Grama Sachivalayam (in rural areas) and Ward Sachivalayam (in urban areas) was introduced by the State government. The secretariats are now offering several services to people.

In fact, the government has already commenced registration services in 52 village secretariats on a pilot basis and now prepared the ground to extend the services to 2,000 more in the State.

