Home States Andhra Pradesh

2K village secretariats to offer registration in Andhra Pradesh

Accordingly, the Registration and Stamps Department has completed the necessary arrangements to take up registration of land documents in the village secretariats.

Published: 04th October 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.(Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to launch registration services in around 2,000 village secretariats in October. Though the Registration and Stamps Department has made all arrangements, including training of staff, the registration services will be commenced in tune with the completion of land resurvey in villages.

The State government has taken up the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha land survey after 100 years as a permanent solution to land disputes. It has also decided to introduce registration services in the village secretariats for the convenience of property owners. Hence, they can register their land documents in their villages themselves without visiting sub-registrar offices.

Accordingly, the Registration and Stamps Department has completed the necessary arrangements to take up the registration of land documents in the village secretariats. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Registration and Stamps) Rajat Bhargava said the department gave training to the staff associated with the task of registration in village secretariats

. “We have also conducted exams to the staff and are ready to take up registration in around 2,000 village secretariats. As and when the land resurvey is completed under the purview of the said secretariats, the process of the registration will be commenced, most probably by October 20,” he said.

To ensure that the welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner and the administration of the State is percolated to the last level i.e., at the doorstep of citizens, a setup called Grama Sachivalayam (in rural areas) and Ward Sachivalayam (in urban areas) was introduced by the State government. The secretariats are now offering several services to people.

In fact, the government has already commenced registration services in 52 village secretariats on a pilot basis and now prepared the ground to extend the services to 2,000 more in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajat Bhargava registration services Registration and Stamps Department
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp