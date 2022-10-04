Decentralisation only mantra for all-round growth: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday exhorted the party rank and file to promote the decentralisation plan in a big way as it is the only mantra for the overall development of the State.

“Everyone and every region should prosper, including Amaravati. This message should be propagated among the masses. No one is anti-Amaravati or the 29 villages of the capital region. But we want overall development,’’ Sajjala stressed.

He held a key meeting with MLAs, Assembly constituency coordinators and YSRC district presidents on the decentralisation plan. He reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of decentralisation is meant for the State’s comprehensive development.

Round table conferences are being held by the public to discuss the decentralisation plan. Such discussions have already happened in Vizag, Kakinada and Rajahmundry.

Sajjala alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati capital was nothing but a real estate venture for 29 villages.

“It is a mirage which will never become a reality. Naidu has chosen Amaravati as the capital for his selfish reasons and to loot the State. On the contrary, Jagan has decided to decentralise the administration and wanted to set up three capitals for the all-around development of the State. Jagan has stuck to the three-capital plan keeping in mind the aspirations of people of all the three regions,’’ he explained.

The Government Advisor said the results in all the local body elections had reflected that the public is with the YSRC. The Opposition is now trying to instigate farmers on the capital issue. As part of a conspiracy, TDP leaders had incited violence in padayatra to Tirupati earlier. Now, they are undertaking a padayatra for the same to Arasavalli.

“They even went to Rayalaseema and tried to incite violence. Now, they are trying the same in Vizag,’’ he charged.

“We should give a strong rebuttal to TDP and bust its looting scam. The round table conferences are being held only to counterattack their narrative on the capital, he averred. He accused TDP of invading all the places in the name of padayatra and that invasion has now entered East Godavari. “From there they will go to Arasavalli via Vizag. We should send a strong message that this invasion of TDP and its ideology is wrong. Their ideology incites hatred among some sections and regions. We must expose them,’’ he said.

Every YSRC worker should offer special pooja in temples across the State seeking decentralisation. “There should be only one echo and that is we support decentralisation. It is the first step towards all-around growth,’’ he asserted.



