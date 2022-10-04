Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police rescue 8-yr-old abducted boy

Chilakaluripet police on Sunday night rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was reportedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants, near Kavali in Nellore district.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chilakaluripet police on Sunday night rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was reportedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants, near Kavali in Nellore district. Disclosing the details before mediapersons on Monday, Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy said, Rajiv Sai, a resident of Chennai, visited his grandmother’s house in Chilakaluripet along with his mother Aruna for Dasara holidays.

On Sunday night, while the family was offering prayers at a temple, the boy went outside to play with other kids. The abductors kidnapped the boy in a car. The kidnappers called the boy’s father, Saravan, in Chennai and demanded a ransom of `1 crore. Terrified by this, Saravan called his wife to check about the boy and learned that his son was missing.

They immediately filed a complaint with Chilakaluripet police, who alerted the technical team. The technical team traced the kidnappers through their mobile phone number and found that they were near Kavali highway. They alerted the Kavali police. Noticing the police, the kidnappers left the boy in the car on a service road and  fled the scene. The boy was handed over to his parents.

