Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for Chakra Snanam in Tirupati on Wednesday

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the CVSO said Chakra Snanam fete will be held between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday.

Published: 05th October 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said that elaborate arrangements have been made for concluding the holy Chakra Snanam on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the CVSO said Chakra Snanam fete will be held between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday. He said arrangements were made for devotees to take holy dip in Swamy Pushkarini. About 40 swimmers, two boats, 100 SPF and vigilance staff will be present to ensure safety and peaceful conduct of the fete.

The CVSO said arrangements were made for the entry of TTD employees, police and media on North Mada street, while common devotees will be allowed through East, West and South gates. The TTD also made arrangements for temporary changing rooms for devotees at Pushkarini.

‘Devotees content’
Commenting about Brahmotsavam arrangements, he said Srivari Brahmotsavam was a rich experience with a devotional flair and the devotees expressed happiness over arrangements

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp