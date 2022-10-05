All set for Chakra Snanam in Tirupati on Wednesday

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said that elaborate arrangements have been made for concluding the holy Chakra Snanam on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the CVSO said Chakra Snanam fete will be held between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday. He said arrangements were made for devotees to take holy dip in Swamy Pushkarini. About 40 swimmers, two boats, 100 SPF and vigilance staff will be present to ensure safety and peaceful conduct of the fete. The CVSO said arrangements were made for the entry of TTD employees, police and media on North Mada street, while common devotees will be allowed through East, West and South gates. The TTD also made arrangements for temporary changing rooms for devotees at Pushkarini. ‘Devotees content’ Commenting about Brahmotsavam arrangements, he said Srivari Brahmotsavam was a rich experience with a devotional flair and the devotees expressed happiness over arrangements