Congress leaders review arrangements for entry of Rahul Gandhi’s caravan in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several top Congress leaders attended a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in the city on Tuesday to discuss arrangements to be made for the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district from October 18 to 21.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath and other leaders attended the review meet.

KURNOOL: Several top Congress leaders attended a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in the city on Tuesday to discuss arrangements to be made for the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district from October 18 to 21. Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath and other leaders attended the review meet.