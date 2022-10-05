Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress leaders review arrangements for entry of Rahul Gandhi’s caravan in Kurnool

 Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath and other leaders attended the review meet.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyog Kendra, near Nanjangud on Sunday

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several top Congress leaders attended a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in the city on Tuesday to discuss arrangements to be made for the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district from October 18 to 21.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, former  Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath and other leaders attended the review meet.

