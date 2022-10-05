DCC gears up to make Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a success

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several top Congress leaders attended a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in the city on Tuesday to review arrangements being made for the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool from October 18 to 21. Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath and other leaders attended the review meeting. Addressing the media, along with top Congress leaders, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to get Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. Even TDP had also failed to fight for SCS and get the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 fulfilled by the Centre. It is only Congress, which is committed to fulfilment of all the bifurcation promises, he asserted. Ridiculing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s move to launch a national party, Digvijaya Singh said it would give KCR voluntary retirement. The high ambitions of KCR would not have any impact on national politics, he opined.