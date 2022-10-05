Vijaya Dashami: One festival, different names and traditions

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vijaya Dashami or Dasara or Dashain or Durgotsav or Dussehra or the 9-day long pooja of Goddess Durga or Durga Pujo is widely celebrated across the country. It is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India. Just like various names it possesses, people from various States celebrate it differently, such as Lord Ram’s success over Ravan, the burning of Ravan’s model, the success of Goddess Durga over the devil Mahisasur, a festival of new beginnings, a change in the harvest season, the start of winter, conversion of Emperor Ashoka into Buddhism etc.

Dasara is often synonymous with the grandeur of Durga Puja in Kolkata in West Bengal. “Every person must witness the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata at least once in his/her lifetime. It is an incredible sight,” said Jahnvi, a Bengali student studying intermediate in Vizag.

She stated that the process of Vijayadasami Visarjan is what totally brings all the people together. Speaking to TNIE, Sadhana Joshi, a native of Gujarat and a resident of Visakhapatnam, shared a few insights about the Gujarati traditions of celebrating Dasara festival. “A very common tradition that we follow is to dance around Garbi, after the evening puja. A Garbi is a terracotta pot decorated with flowers in which lies a diya. The usual Garba dance is followed by a dance around Garbi at the house,” she said.

Jaipur in Rajasthan is popularly known for celebrating Dasara by burning evil. The rituals start with enacting Ram Leela. “We have the tradition of worshipping our equipment or buying new equipment during the time of the festival. To show respect and gratitude towards the things that provide a livelihood, we worship them,” said Aarti, a Rajasthani, residing in Vizag. She misses the celebrations at the Ram Leela Ground in Raja Park, where hundreds of people gather to celebrate Dasara.

“Cuttack doesn’t sleep at night during those 10 days. The big fares and exhibitions are among my favourites. Bhajans and Kirtan Sandhya are performed all day here,” said Bonita. “Though all festivals are celebrated in various ways across the country, the traditions and cultures we are following for generations make us feel great,” she noted.

