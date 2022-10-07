Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Toll in Suryalanka beach tragedy mounts to six

As many as seven boys aged between 13 and 17 from Singh Nagar in Vijayawada were washed away due to heavy tides while taking bath in the sea on Tuesday morning. 

Published: 07th October 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Suryalanka beach

Suryalanka beach in Bapatla. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The marine police found the bodies of the three boys who got washed away in the Bay of Bengal at Suryalanka Beach in the Bapatla district on Wednesday, taking the toll to six. As many as seven boys aged between 13 and 17 from Singh Nagar in Vijayawada were washed away due to heavy tides while taking bath in the sea on Tuesday morning. 

While the police saved one boy, three boys  — Sthambhala Kailash, Chintala  Siddhu, and Geddam Abhi —were found dead. The police continued the search operation for 36 hours to find the three other missing boys identified as Phani, Raghava and Dasu. 

It may be recalled that three persons drowned on the beach in June. Following that, district collector Vijaya Kumari and SP Vakul Jindal had taken a special initiative and set up a healthcare centre at the beach to provide emergency healthcare to people. Along with this, 10 swimmers were also appointed in addition to local marine police as a precautionary measure. 

These swimmers are always available every 200 metres and keep a watch on the tourists. However, as they were not receiving monthly wages, the swimmers were not attending to duty for the past 10 days. Superintendent of Police, Bapatla district, Vakul Jindal said that due to various reasons, the swimmers were not present at the beach when this tragic incident happened. 

Officials are taking steps to pay them salaries without any delay, he added. Along with this, the number of police personnel has increased at the beach. Police personnel is placed at every 100 and 200 metres, he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryalanka Beach Bapatla Vijaya Kumari Vakul Jindal
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp