Andhra Pradesh: Jagan lauds civic chiefs for winning Swachh Awards

Andhra Pradesh won 11 awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the MLA, Mayor and Municipal Commissioner of Tirupati, which won Swachh Awards, at his camp office in Tadepalli I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons and Commissioners of civic bodies, which won the Swachh Survekshan-2022 awards. He urged the administrators of the award-winning civic bodies to continue the good work when they called on him at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh won 11 awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. Mayors and Commissioners of Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons and Commissioners of Pulivendula, Punganur, Podili and Salur and the Commissioner of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation met the CM.

Jagan congratulated Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Tirupati Mayor R Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and Additional Commissioner KV Satyavati and Vizag Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and Commissioner P Raja Babu.

