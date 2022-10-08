Andhra Pradesh: Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra first to enter Anantapur on Oct 14

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC is making elaborate arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, which is scheduled to enter Andhra Pradesh on October 18. As per the yatra route, the former president of AICC will enter the State in Kurnool district and continue to walk through Andhra Pradesh till October 21.

However, for a brief period, Rahul’s yatra will first enter Andhra Pradesh at D Heerehal in Anantapur district on October 14. According to Congress sources, on October 14, Rahul’s walkathon will enter D Heerehal, which is located on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He will have a morning break at Maremma temple in Madenahalli near D Hirehal.

After covering a little part of Anantapur, he will have an evening break at Obulapuram in the Anantapur district, before resuming his padayatra and entering Bellary in Karnakata on the same night. After taking a break for the AICC elections on October 17, Rahul will resume his journey and enter AP once again on October 18.

He will enter the State at Kshetra Gudi (famous for the Hanuman temple) in Aluru of Kurnool district. He will cover Adoni, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam till October 21, before re-entering Karnataka on the same day.

Sources said Rahul will address two-minute corner meetings at the end of the day during his four-day journey in the State. He is likely to interact with six different groups after his lunch break during the four days.

The focus of the interaction will be on State-related issues, especially the Special Category Status, backward region development, railway zone and steel plant.

Besides APCC chief Sake Sailajanath, State in charge Oommen Chandy, Meyyappan, Bharat Jodo Yatra in-charge Digvijaya Singh, AP in charge N Uttam Kumar Reddy, State coordinator N Tulasi Reddy, senior leaders Koppula Raju, N Raghuveera Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, T Subbirami Reddy, G Rudra Raju, Kanumuri Bapi Raju, Chinta Mohan and others will receive Rahul and accompany him during his yatra in AP.

