App helps control seasonal diseases in Andhra Pradesh

Malaria cases reduced from 424 in July to 284 in Sept; diarrheal cases from 5,638 to 3,995

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT-based application Vector Control and Hygiene (VCH) launched by the State government has been playing a key role in controlling seasonal diseases in the State. It was introduced in October 2020 as part of various measures for reducing the disease burden due to vector-borne and waterborne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea and typhoid.

By using the VCH App, the Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) of Village and Ward Secretariats will identify the details of the mosquito breeding sources in the respective areas. A total of 1,52,705 issues were raised by the ANMs through the app from July to September. The sanitation secretaries of the Panchayati Raj Department have redressed 1,21,363 issues and then the ANMs have approved 1,10,910 works done after inspection.

According to the Health Medical and Family Welfare department officials, the app is helpful in controlling seasonal diseases and ensuring accountability and transparency while ANMs collect information and the sanitation workers address the issues. The ANMs will identify and upload the photographs of garbage heaps, indoor breeding and outdoor breeding places and geo-tag them.

Village and Ward Admin and  Sanitation Secretary will redress the issues raised by the ANMs and upload the images of work done through the same app. Later, ANMs (Health Department) will approve it after proper inspection. Then only, the issue will be closed. If not satisfied, ANMs will again raise the issue. The system has reportedly shown a vast change in controlling seasonal diseases in the last three months.

According to the statistics provided by the Health Medical and Family Welfare department, the highest number of 9,893 issues were raised by ANMs in Kurnool in the last three months, of them,8,257 were redressed and 6,991 were approved.

Prakasam district and SPSR Nellore district were in second and third position with 9,789 and 9,428 issues raised, respectively.  As many as 483 issues were raised in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, of them, 74 were redressed and 49 were approved.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said that they were taking all measures to control diseases and making medicines and testing kits available in government hospitals, teaching hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, and UPHCs.

The App is helping the officials and workers in sanitation and controlling cases, the commissioner said and added that during the last three months, malaria cases have been reduced -- 424 cases in July to 284 cases in September. In the case of water-borne diseases, the incidence of Acute Diarrheal Diseases (ADD) has been reduced from 5,638 to 3,995, he added.

9,893 issues  in Kurnool
The highest number of 9,893 issues were raised by ANMs in Kurnool in the last three months. Prakasam district and SPSR Nellore district were in second and third position with 9,789 and 9,428 issues raised.

