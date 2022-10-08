Home States Andhra Pradesh

India playing a key role in world politics: Governor Harichandan

In Andhra Pradesh, the PM unveiled a 30-feet statue honouring Alluri Sitarama Raju, a great freedom fighter who fought against the Britishers with the help of tribals.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:06 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India self-reliant and self-sustained and enabled the country to face the Covid-19 pandemic boldly.

The country could manufacture its own vaccine and go ahead by vaccinating the entire population and helping other countries through the Vaccine Maitri programme.

Delivering the 70th Amrit Mahotsav lecture on ‘Freedom Struggle and progressive India @75’ as part of a series of lectures organised by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi on Friday, the Governor dwelled on the early history of some of the popular uprisings and revolts against the British.

Referring to the statement made by the Prime Minister that it was not an era of wars in the context of the Russia and Ukraine conflict and asking Russia to put an end to the aggression, the Governor said the country is now playing a key role in the world politics under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many problems faced by the world can be solved through peaceful means in an era of democracy and India being the largest democracy in the world can play a leadership role in this regard.

On the freedom movement, he mentioned the non-violence propagated by Mahatma Gandhi to free the country from British rule.

The Governor said the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the 75 years of independence was the brainchild of the PM to instil the spirit of nationalism and patriotism amongst the people. Many freedom fighters were honoured as part of the programme. In Andhra Pradesh, the PM unveiled a 30-feet statue honouring Alluri Sitarama Raju, a great freedom fighter who fought against the Britishers with the help of tribals.

He outlined the incidents that led to the bloody war of Paika Bidroh led by Buxi Jagabhandhu as the commander-in-chief of Raja of Khurda in 1803. The Governor mentioned the contribution of Pingali Venkayya. He also made a mention the atomic tests conducted during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998  and how the big powers of the world had pounced upon Vajpayee and imposed sanctions on the country.

