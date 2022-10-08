Indrakeeladri: Rs 500 ticket introduced for VIP darshan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees will now be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri for Antaralaya darshan on purchasing a ticket worth Rs 500, Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana announced on Friday.

At a meeting with temple officials, Satyanarayana, who is also a deputy chief minister, said the new Rs 500 VIP darshan ticket has been introduced after a trial was conducted for the same during the recently-concluded Dasara festivities.

He added that the service evoked a good response from the devotees. Besides, devotees opting for the new VIP darshan ticket will receive two laddu prasadams, the minister said. Further, Satyanarayana clarified that the Rs 100 and Rs 300 darshan tickets can be availed as usual.

“Devotees purchasing Rs 300 and Rs 100 darshan tickets will be allowed to offer prayers from the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum, whereas the VIP darshan ticket holders will be allowed inside the temple. They can also witness the harathi offered to the deity,” he said.

Before the pandemic, devotees with Rs 300 tickets were allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum. Following the Covid-related restrictions, Antaralaya darshan was discontinued. It was available only for VIPs under strict protocol. The temple staff have been instructed to set up a ticketing mechanism for issuing the three separate darshan tickets.

