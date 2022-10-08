Tap water connection works gain pace in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the launch of division-wise works, the Jal Jeevan Mission works have gained pace in the erstwhile Guntur district. In order to provide drinking water connections to every household in rural areas, the JJM has been initiated by the Central government.

As many as 5,79,156 households have been identified in the rural areas in the erstwhile Guntur district. As part of this mission, as many as 1,580 works worth Rs 403.12 crore will be taken up. In the first phase, 50 per cent of the works under the Rs 5 lakh category have been completed, while 20 per cent are under progress.

Reportedly, the contractors are not showing much interest to bear the capital of the works due to uncertainty over the clearance of bills, delaying works. After the reorganisation of districts, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be issued in Bapatla rural at a cost of Rs 202 crore. As many as 3.63 lakh houses are present in the Bapatla district, tap connections were given to 1.27 lakh households. As part of this mission, works to set up 1.6 lakh tap connections will be carried out in various phases.

As many as 723 works have been identified. Of them, 171 were completed and tenders were called for 150 works at the mandal-level and 93 works at the State-level. District Collector Vijayakrishnan instructed the RWS officials to speed up the works and take alternative action to provide water in those villages.

On the other hand, in the Guntur district, as many as 308 works have been identified. The officials have divided the works division-wise and allotted funds likewise, due to which the contractors are showing much interest. As many as 65 works were completed and the remaining works are in progress. The officials are confident that work will be completed by 2024 as planned.

