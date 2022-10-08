Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tap water connection works gain pace in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

The officials have divided the works division-wise and  allotted funds likewise, due to which the contractors are showing much interest.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the launch of division-wise works, the Jal Jeevan Mission works have gained pace in the erstwhile Guntur district. In order to provide drinking water connections to every household in rural areas, the JJM has been initiated by the Central government.

As many as 5,79,156 households have been identified in the rural areas in the erstwhile Guntur district. As part of this mission, as many as 1,580 works worth Rs 403.12 crore will be taken up. In the first phase, 50 per cent of the works under the Rs 5  lakh category have been completed, while 20 per cent are under progress.

Reportedly, the contractors are not showing much interest to bear the capital of the works due to uncertainty over the clearance of bills, delaying works. After the reorganisation of districts, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be issued in Bapatla rural at a cost of Rs 202 crore. As many as 3.63 lakh houses are present in the Bapatla district, tap connections were given to 1.27 lakh households. As part of this mission, works to set up 1.6 lakh tap connections will be carried out in various phases.

As many as 723 works have been identified. Of them, 171 were completed and tenders were called for 150 works at the mandal-level and 93 works at the State-level. District Collector Vijayakrishnan instructed the RWS officials to speed up the works and take alternative action to provide water in those villages.

On the other hand, in the Guntur district, as many as 308 works have been identified. The officials have divided the works division-wise and allotted funds likewise, due to which the contractors are showing much interest. As many as 65 works were completed and the remaining works are in progress. The officials are confident that work will be completed by 2024 as planned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jal Jeevan Mission Guntur Bapatla district Vijayakrishnan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp