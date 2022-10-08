Vigilance officials book five fertilizer traders in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Friday carried out surprise inspections at 47 fertilizer and pesticide establishments across the State and registered five cases for violating rules on Friday.

The inspections were conducted with the objective to keep a check on the price and quality of seeds, fertilisers and insecticides.

The establishments were charged under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act 1955. According to Vigilance officials, the department has been receiving complaints from several farmers that some traders are indulging in irregularities in the sale of seeds and fertilisers.

“Based on the complaints, vigilance sleuths raided the shops and found irregularities. They were fined and served notices,” the vigilance officials said. The department issued a statutory warning against the wholesale and retails to prevent illegal hoarding and black marketing of seeds and fertilisers

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Friday carried out surprise inspections at 47 fertilizer and pesticide establishments across the State and registered five cases for violating rules on Friday. The inspections were conducted with the objective to keep a check on the price and quality of seeds, fertilisers and insecticides. The establishments were charged under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act 1955. According to Vigilance officials, the department has been receiving complaints from several farmers that some traders are indulging in irregularities in the sale of seeds and fertilisers. “Based on the complaints, vigilance sleuths raided the shops and found irregularities. They were fined and served notices,” the vigilance officials said. The department issued a statutory warning against the wholesale and retails to prevent illegal hoarding and black marketing of seeds and fertilisers